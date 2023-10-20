Ashish Kumar Mishra takes over as SSP Srinagar
Srinagar, Oct 20: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ashish Kumar Mishra on Friday took over as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar from Rakesh Balwal who served as city police chief since December 2021.
The handing and taking over of the charge was held in pursuance of Government order no. 501-Home of 2023 dated October 18, 2023.
Rakesh Bawal handed over the baton to Ashish Kumar Mishra at District Police Office Srinagar. Rakesh was prematurely repatriated to parent cadre Manipur by the Ministry of Home Affairs as the state is witnessing violence from the past several months.
Balwal was posted as the Srinagar SSP Srinagar from December 2021.Balwal, a 2012 batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre was earlier on deputation to National Investigation Agency (NIA) after which he was transferred to the AGMUT cadre in 2021. He was assigned to the Jammu and Kashmir police.
Soon after taking over SSP Srinagar, Ashish Kumar briefly interacted with staff and left for Jamia Masjid in Downtown Srinagar. He spent some time there and took stock of the situation. Pertinently in the wake of the situation in Palestine, authorities as a precautionary measure did not allow congregational Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid.
He also visited Shia dominated Zadibal and Hassanabad to take stock of the situation and also interacted with people there.
Mishra also visited Dastgeer Sahib (RA) shrine area and Dargah Hazratbal. At all these places he was welcomed by the people and he interacted with them.
Pertinently, Mishra has huge field experiences of Kashmir. He has served as SDPO Sopore, SP South City Srinagar, SSP Handwara, SSP Pulwama and SSP Anantnag.