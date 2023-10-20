Ashish Kumar Mishra takes over as SSP Srinagar

The handing and taking over of the charge was held in pursuance of Government order no. 501-Home of 2023 dated October 18, 2023.

Rakesh Bawal handed over the baton to Ashish Kumar Mishra at District Police Office Srinagar. Rakesh was prematurely repatriated to parent cadre Manipur by the Ministry of Home Affairs as the state is witnessing violence from the past several months.

Balwal was posted as the Srinagar SSP Srinagar from December 2021.Balwal, a 2012 batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre was earlier on deputation to National Investigation Agency (NIA) after which he was transferred to the AGMUT cadre in 2021. He was assigned to the Jammu and Kashmir police.