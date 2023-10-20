Ashish Mishra assumes charge as SSP Srinagar

Notably, Rakesh Balwal was repatriated to his home Cadre Manipur a few weeks before.

Ashish Mishra (IPS 2013) has huge field experiences of Kashmir Valley as SDPO Sopore, SP South City Srinagar, SSP Handwara, SSP Pulwama and SSP Anantnag. He has been known for his professionalism, integrity and impartiality. (GNS)