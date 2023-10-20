Ashish Mishra assumes charge as SSP Srinagar

Srinagar, October 20(GNS) Ashish Misra IPS takes over the charge as Senior Superintendent of Police of Srinagar district.
In pursuance of Government order no. 501-Home of 2023 dared 18-10-2023, we the undersigned handover/ take over the charge of office of the senior Superintendent of Police, district Srinagar today on 20-10-2023, reads the order.
Notably, Rakesh Balwal was repatriated to his home Cadre Manipur a few weeks before.
Ashish Mishra (IPS 2013) has huge field experiences of Kashmir Valley as SDPO Sopore, SP South City Srinagar, SSP Handwara, SSP Pulwama and SSP Anantnag. He has been known for his professionalism, integrity and impartiality. (GNS)