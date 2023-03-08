Aspirants stage protest against JKSSB for hiring ‘tainted’ firm to conduct exams

The controversy has caused uproar among candidates and people from all walks of life alike, who are demanding a thorough investigation into the matter. Notably, the firm (APTECH) was blacklisted in 2019 and was barred to conduct any computer-based tests.

Meanwhile, scores of JKSSB job aspirants gathered here in Press Enclave on Wednesday to protest against the grant of contract to APTECH Ltd. for conduct of various exams.