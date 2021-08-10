At least five civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that militants lobbed a grenade on security forces deployed at Hari Singh High Street near Amira Kadal.

However, the grenade missed the target and exploded on the road, leaving at least five civilians injured.

The injured who have received splinter injuries were shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment, the GNS report said.

It further said that the security forces have cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.