Srinagar

At least five civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Security forces have cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.
Pieces of glass lay strewn after a grenade attack on security forces at the busy Hari Singh High Street near Amira Kadal Srinagar on Tuesday August 10, 2021.
Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar, August 10: At least five civilians were injured in a grenade attack at the busy Hari Singh High street in Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon.

Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that militants lobbed a grenade on security forces deployed at Hari Singh High Street near Amira Kadal.

However, the grenade missed the target and exploded on the road, leaving at least five civilians injured.

The injured who have received splinter injuries were shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment, the GNS report said.

It further said that the security forces have cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.

Srinagar
Kashmir
militants
Security forces
grenade attack
Lal Chowk
civilians
Kashmir Militancy
Amira Kadal
Hari Singh High Street

