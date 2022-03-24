Attaching properties used for sheltering militants: Srinagar Police

Srinagar Mar 24: District Police Srinagar on Thursday said it has started to attach properties used for sheltering militants.
As per a police spokesman, the properties were attached under section 2(g) & 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention (ULP) Act.
Police warned people for giving shelter to militants saying "legal action will be supplemented by property attachments as per law".
"Process has started for attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for purpose of terrorism as per section 2(g) & 25 of ULP Act. Don't give shelter or harbour terrorists/ terror associates. Legal action will be supplemented by property attachments as per law, " police said.