Authorities act tough against violation of COVID SOPS in Srinagar

The inspections were conducted in the wake of rising covid cases and to have firsthand appraisal of how traders, shopkeepers and people in general are following Covid SOPs in market places, besides, sensitizing business community about adopting CAB strictly to prevent spread of virus.

During the inspection, the DC ordered sealing of some business establishments/shopping complexes for violating Covid-19 guidelines and SOPs.

During the inspection of various City markets including Poloview, Regal Chowk, Residency road, GhantaGhar, Amira Kadal and other adjoining areas, the Deputy Commissioner also found various customers and salesmen without masks.

The DC along with other officers counseled both customers and members of business community and distributed masks among salesmen and other work force.

He urged them to follow Covid SOPs in letter and spirit such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, and other practices.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner has appealed people of Srinagar to follow Covid Appropriate Behavior to prevent spread of Covid-19 infection in the district.

He directed all enforcement wings to take strict action against the violators.

SSP Srinagar, Sandeep Chowdhary, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed HaniefBalkhi, Assistant Commissioner Revenue , Tehsildar South, and other concerned officers were accompanied the DC.