Authorities assess damage to houseboats, shikaras due to snowfall

Srinagar, Feb 23: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad toured Dal Lake areas here today to oversee the damages caused to the houseboats and Shikaras due to overnight snowfall.
Earlier during the day it was reported that nearly a dozen houseboats and Shikaras had sunk in the Dal due to incessant pouring of the snow.
The DC, who was accompanied by, ADC, Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi visited Dal Lake areas via motorboat to inspect the houseboats, Shikaras which got sunk due to snowfall during the intervening night of 22nd February.
On the occasion, the DC directed the Revenue officials to assess the damages and furnish the details at an earliest. The DC assured the affected house-boat owners/Shikara walas that all possible assistance will be extended to them from the Administration/SDRF Team.