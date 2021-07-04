Authorities ban use, possession and transport of drones in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 4: Authorities in J&K's Srinagar district on Sunday banned storage, sale, possession, use and transport of unmanned aerial vehicles.



An order issued by Mohammad Aijaz, district magistrate Srinagar, said, "To secure aerial space near vital installations and highly populated areas it is imperative to discontinue the use of drones in all social and cultural gatherings to eliminate any risk of injury to life and damage to property".



The order has been issued under section 144 of CrPc. The order says decentralised air space access has to be regulated in view of the recent incidents of misuse of drones posing threat to security infrastructure as reported by the media and other reliable sources.