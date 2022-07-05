Authorities conduct market checking in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 5: In order to prevent profiteering and black marketing by certain business establishments, the special Market Checking teams of District Administration Srinagar Tuesday conducted intensified market checking across the summer capital.
The checking was to ensure all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates as per the quality standards with sufficient availability of consumables. During the drive a fine to the tune of over Rs 30,000 was imposed on the erring shopkeepers for violating different provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act.
While several erring shopkeepers were also booked found failing to maintain the quality of food items, not displaying rate lists of essential commodities, selling expired products, besides indulging in practices of illegal profiteering and sale of underweight products.