Authorities conducts surprise inspection of Patwar Khanas

Srinagar, July 3: On the directions of District Magistrate (DM) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, the special teams of District Administration Srinagar on Monday conducted surprise inspection of various Patwar Khanas of Srinagar and checked the attendance of employees in order to ensure prompt delivery of Revenue services punctuality in Government Offices.
The surprise inspection teams headed by Assistant Commissioner Revenue, SDM, East, SDM West and Assistant Commissioner Nazool undertook surprise inspection of as many as 50 Patwar Khanas of total 76 Patwar Khanas functioning in Srinagar District.
During the inspection, 10 (Ten) Patwaries were found either unauthorizedly absent from their duties or reporting late in the Office.
Taking serious note of their unauthorized absence and late office reporting, the District Magistrate(DM), who is also the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar has ordered withholding salary of all 10 employees. Further explanation was also sought from the all absentee employees as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against them.
Meanwhile, the District Magistrate / DC Srinagar reiterated that such inspections will continue further and dereliction of duties including unauthorized absence and late office reporting will not be tolerated at all.
He also asked the employees to strictly adhere to the Office timings to avoid inconvenience to the general public.