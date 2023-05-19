Authorities continue drive against illegal Poppy cultivation

Srinagar, May 19: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad a joint team of District Administration Srinagar today undertook a 2nd special drive to eradicate cultivation of poppy in the District under its continues endeavour to eradicate drug menace from Srinagar.
The special drive against illegal poppy cultivation was carried out by a joint team of Revenue and Excise Department under supervision of Tehsildar Panthachowk, Rakib Ahmad in Balhama and Khonmoh villages during which illegal poppy crop on approximately 8 kanals was destroyed. In addition, further legal action against offenders under NDPS Act has also been initiated.
The District Administration Srinagar has warned illegal poppy cultivators of initiating strict action against them for carrying out poppy cultivation. It has also asked all those who have cultivated poppy or any other narcotic substances anywhere in the District, to destroy the same on their own, failing which they will face strict action under law.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has also asked the special teams to continue the drive in other parts of the District in future with the motive to eradicate this menace from its roots. He has also appealed to the Public to extend cooperation to the Srinagar Administration.