Authorities continue drive against illegal Poppy cultivation

The District Administration Srinagar has warned illegal poppy cultivators of initiating strict action against them for carrying out poppy cultivation. It has also asked all those who have cultivated poppy or any other narcotic substances anywhere in the District, to destroy the same on their own, failing which they will face strict action under law.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has also asked the special teams to continue the drive in other parts of the District in future with the motive to eradicate this menace from its roots. He has also appealed to the Public to extend cooperation to the Srinagar Administration.