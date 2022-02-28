Authorities crack whip on drug peddling in Srinagar

The anti-drug operation was monitored by the District Magistrate, Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad and Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal.

The raids were carried out at more than a dozen locations in all the Tehsils of the district during which 21 drug peddlers were arrested and booked under Public Safety Act (PSA), while 69 drug peddlers found in substance abuse on the spot were also detained under various provisions of CrPc.