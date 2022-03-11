Authorities de-notify 239 Micro Containment Zones in Srinagar

According to the order issued by Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad it has been informed that as many as 239 Micro Containment Zones were eligible for complete de notification as recommended by Zonal Medical Officers of Batamaloo, Zadibal, Khanyar, S.R Gunj and Block Medical Officer Hazratbal as the prescribed time limit of 30 days has elapsed since the reporting of last positive case in these areas.

Earlier, “In exercise of powers vested under the Disaster Management Act 2005, with section 144 CrPC/ the Epidemic Diseases act 1897 various Micro Containment Zones were notified by this Office once in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 Infection in the District”, further read the order.