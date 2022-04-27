Authorities disallow Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida congregations at Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Srinagar April 27: Authorities have disallowed Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida congregational prayers at historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar, the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said on Wednesday.
An Anjuman spokesman said in a statement that government and Police officials headed by a magistrate visited the Jama Masjid premises today after iftar and conveyed to the Auqaf members that authorities have decided not to allow Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadhan.
The Anjuman said it strongly denounces the decision by the authorities.