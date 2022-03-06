Authorities fail to ensure evening transport facilities in Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 6: Failure of authorities to ensure availability of public transport after sunset in the summer capital is causing inconvenience to people.
Most of the people who use public transport said buses and cabs disappear from vital routes after 5 pm. “In absence of public transport, we have either to walk towards our houses or take lift from private cars,” said Manzoor Ahmad of Harwan.
“Lack of public transport is taking toll on students and office goers. There is rush after 4 pm to catch as public transport disappears in evening. We have taken up issue with cab operators several times, but I guess they don’t care about rules and regulations,” said Manzoor Ahmed, a resident of Harwan.
A passenger waiting at Exchange Road said that he had to reach Danihama Hazratbal which is on city outskirts. “On daily basis our primary concern is how to catch cab or bus. “Everyone does not own a vehicle and are dependent on public transport. Authorities are sitting on the issue for years now,” said Atif Ahmed, a student from Hazratbal area.
Passengers complained about lack of public transport facilities in various areas of Srinagar including Nishat, Soura, Sanat Nagar, Rawalpora, Rangreth, Parimpora.
President Kashmir Taxi Cab Transporters Federation, Javaid Ahmed said that they operate on routes that are registered under their jurisdiction till late evening.
“We operate on the routes like Soura, Karan Nagar, Dalgate, and south. We ensure that cabs are available till late evening. We have been demanding that all cab routes should be merged under one umbrella so that accountability will be fixed. I can understand that the passengers are suffering and something needs to be done. We as an organisation will cooperate with the administration so that this issue is solved and a route plan is there for cabs,” he said.
SRTC DGM operations, Habibullah Reshi said that they have pressed 20 electric buses on designated routes in Srinagar.
“In addition to that, we have five new diesel buses for evening time. Hazratbal route will be provided with one special bus for evening. SRTC will ensure that this route is not neglected,” he said.