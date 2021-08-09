Authorities finalise Muharram arrangements in Srinagar

An official said that district administration has directed officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place to make available facilities during remembrance functions and Muharram processions.

Amid the pandemic last year, the Muharram processions mostly remained suspended in wake of COVID19 pandemic. During first 10 days of Muharram, additional measures are taken in Srinagar to provide uninterrupted water and power supply and other facilities to people, especially those from Shia community.

An official of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) said that the corporation has set up special teams for sanitation purposes at various Imambaras.

"We are installing street lights on war footing basis. All Imambaras have been sanitized and our teams are working round-the-clock to ensure devotees don't face any inconvenience,” said SMC Commissioner Athar Aamir.

SMC Commissioner has also visited Imambara at Zadibal, Bemina, Khomeini Chowk and other religious places to take stock of arrangements made in connection with the auspicious days of Muharram.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad also recently chaired a meeting of officers to review arrangements for smooth celebration of Muharram.

Stressing on making adequate arrangements, the DC instructed the officers to ensure all necessary preparations are made well before commencement of the holy month of Muharram.

He urged that all arrangements are put in place to ensure all religious gatherings and processions are held smoothly and peacefully.

The DC instructed authorities of PHE to ensure uninterrupted water supply to all areas and deploy water tankers as per the requirement at all Imam Baras.

Similarly, KPDCL authorities were directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and no curtailment during the holy month. The DC emphasized on installation of street lights at all required places and ensure immediate restoration of all defunct street lights in all urban and rural areas.

Stressing on maintaining proper hygiene and cleanliness, the DC instructed the concerned to launch special sanitation drives around Imam Baras and procession sites.

The district administration has also appealed people to follow all COVID19 SOPs and guidelines so that the risk of infection is mitigate.