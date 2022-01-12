Authorities launch anti-encroachment drive

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz, the Revenue Officers/Officials headed by respective Tehsildars of Srinagar district conducted an anti-encroachment drive in the Tehsils of Pantha Chowk, Harwan and South Srinagar.

The major chunk of 113 kanals of state land was retrieved by demolition of wire fencing and concrete walls at Zawoora in Panthachowk Tehsil. While another patch of 70 kanals of land was retrieved at Saidpora bala.