Authorities launch anti-encroachment drive

Srinagar, Jan 12: Continuing its anti-encroachment drive to retrieve the State, Kahchari land from the land grabbers, the District Administration Srinagar today launched a major anti-encroachment drive in various parts of the summer capital and retrieved over 200 Kanal of State land worth crores of rupees.
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz, the Revenue Officers/Officials headed by respective Tehsildars of Srinagar district conducted an anti-encroachment drive in the Tehsils of Pantha Chowk, Harwan and South Srinagar.
The major chunk of 113 kanals of state land was retrieved by demolition of wire fencing and concrete walls at Zawoora in Panthachowk Tehsil. While another patch of 70 kanals of land was retrieved at Saidpora bala.
Speaking about the preservation of Government land, DC Srinagar said anti-encroachment drives will continue in all the parts of the district to retrieve entire State and Kahcharai lands encroached by the land grabbers. He said involvement in land encroachment will be dealt with sternly as per the law.
The DC sought cooperation of the general public in its action against encroachments and also warned of action under CrPC in matters of encroachment on State/Kahcharie lands.
The DC also asked encroachers State/Kacharie land to voluntarily relinquish the illegal possession else action as warranted under law shall be taken against them, besides retrieval of all such land will be taken by district administration. The DC has directed for erecting signage boards on the land retrieved.
Meanwhile, the local people of these areas applauded the District Administration for removal of illegal occupation on land and appealed for further action against all such encroachments.