Authorities launch drive against erring FBOs

Srinagar, Aug 2: On the directions of District Magistrate Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, a team of Food Safety Department today conducted a special drive along Dalgate and Boulevard Road to check the hygiene and quality of food available for locals and tourists at different Food Business Operators (FBOs).
The drive was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar, Hilal Ahmad during which processing and preparation zone of Delhi Di Rasoi was sealed, while two complaints were registered for presentation before the competent Court.
In addition, the inspection team issued improvement notices to several restaurant owners. The Food Business Operators in the area were also directed to maintain high standards of hygiene in the premises otherwise stern action under relevant provisions of FSS Act shall be initiated against them.
Meanwhile, DC Srinagar, has asked the team to continue the intensified drive in other parts of the District to ensure quality and hygienic food items are available at all Food Business Units especially in Hotels, Restaurants, Dhabas, Hawkers, Tea Stalls and Roadside Vendors. He asked them to take tough measures against the erring Food Business Operators (FBOs) for not maintaining the standards laid under Food Safety and Standards Act.
The DC also asked all Food Business Operators in the District to adopt good hygienic practices within their premises otherwise action under law shall be initiated against them. He has directed the Enforcement Officers to keep strict watch on the quality of food items in all City markets and take stern action against erring traders.