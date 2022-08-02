Authorities launch drive against erring FBOs

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar, Hilal Ahmad during which processing and preparation zone of Delhi Di Rasoi was sealed, while two complaints were registered for presentation before the competent Court.

In addition, the inspection team issued improvement notices to several restaurant owners. The Food Business Operators in the area were also directed to maintain high standards of hygiene in the premises otherwise stern action under relevant provisions of FSS Act shall be initiated against them.