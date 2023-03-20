Authorities launch market checking drive in City

Srinagar, Mar 20: Ahead of Navroz Festival, the special teams of District Administration Srinagar monday launched an intensified market checking drive in various parts of the city in order to curb profiteering, hoarding of essentials in the market, besides to maintain quality and standard of the food items.
The drive was conducted on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad by the checking squads headed by SDM West Primroze Bashir along with team from Food Safety Department.
The Teams conducted intensive market checking in different parts of Srinagar City including Shalteng, Parimpora, Qamerwari, Bemina, Zadibal, Hawal, Soura, Lalbazar areas of the district and booked several erring shopkeepers found failing to maintain the quality of food items, not displaying rate lists of essential commodities, selling expiry products, besides indulging in practices of illegal profiteering and sale of underweight products.
During the market checking, a fine of about Rs 28000 was also imposed on the erring shopkeepers and rotten vegetables and other items were destroyed on the spot.