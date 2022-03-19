Authorities retrieve 50 kanals of Kahcharai land at Guptganga

Srinagar, Mar 19: District Administration today launched a massive anti-encroachment drive at Guptganga area in Nishat and retrieved over 50 kanals of Kahcharai land.
An official statement said the drive was launched on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner by the Revenue team headed by Tehsildar North, Mohammad Altaf.
Meanwhile, the statement said DC Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad had urged the local residents for voluntary demolition of encroachments around Gilsar, Khushalsar here today.
“During voluntary demolition, several encroachments were removed by the people of their own in presence of Tehsildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan, as they witnessed that the water bodies have been cleaned and made navigable again after several decades which will revive the tourism to boost the local economy, besides enhancing the scenic beauty and environment around Gilsar and Khushalsar,” the statement said.