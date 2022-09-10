Authorities retrieve 70 kanals of state land from encroachers

Srinagar, Sep 10: The district administration Srinagar in a significant move today retrieved nearly 70 kanals of the state land from encroachers.
Officials said the encroachers and the land mafia were running poultry farms from the land. They had set up structures to carry out their illegal activities.
On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Ajaz Asad, a demolition team headed by the Tehsildar North, Qaiser Malik, and supervised by Sheikh Murtaza SDM East carried out the process of taking back the possession of the state land from the encroachers.
A police team headed by SDPO Zakura Showkat Ahmad and the team from Srinagar Municipal Corporation assisted the Tehsildar North to complete the process without any hassle.
“All the illegal structures were raised to the ground following the due process of the law. Interestingly, locals came out and applauded the administration for carrying out the drive terming it a landmark move. They said poultry farms had made their life difficult,” officials said.
Officials said the market valuation of the land is around Rs 20 crores. It has been decided the land will be devoted to sports-related activities. The government is also planning to construct a stadium and provide other facilities to youths of the area on the said land to attract youngsters towards sports. The process regarding the same has already started,” they added.