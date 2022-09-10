Authorities retrieve 70 kanals of state land from encroachers

Officials said the encroachers and the land mafia were running poultry farms from the land. They had set up structures to carry out their illegal activities.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Ajaz Asad, a demolition team headed by the Tehsildar North, Qaiser Malik, and supervised by Sheikh Murtaza SDM East carried out the process of taking back the possession of the state land from the encroachers.

A police team headed by SDPO Zakura Showkat Ahmad and the team from Srinagar Municipal Corporation assisted the Tehsildar North to complete the process without any hassle.