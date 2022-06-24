Authorities review arrangements for Amarnath Yatries at Pantha Chowk

Srinagar, June 24: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited Yatra Transit Camp (YTC), Pantha Chowk to review the arrangements and other facilities put in place for pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2022. The DC also took stock of the sanitation and cleanliness measures made at the venue for the convenience of the Yatries.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal also accompanied the DC during the visit.
The DC inspected the recently constructed prefab huts, public convenience facilities, space for establishment of Langers, First aid & Health camp, Water Management, installation of Stalls by local SHGs for the upcoming annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022. Inspecting the newly constructed Prefabricated structures for stay of the Yatries during their halt, the DC directed the R&B authorities to make all required arrangements with regard to bedding in these stay halls. He also asked them to complete the process of repairs and black topping on the approach road and premises of the Transit camp by tomorrow.
The DC asked the Departments to keep provisions for extra arrangements at the Camp to tackle any exigent situation so that Yatries do not face any difficulty.
The DC was inspected that about 250 mobile toilets and over 70 mobile wash rooms have been kept available at the Transit camp for the convenience of the yatries, in addition to newly constructed prefabricated public convenience facilities.