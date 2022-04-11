Authorities review facilities for Amarnath Yatris at Pantha Chowk
Srinagar, Apr 11: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Monday undertook a visit to Yatra Transit Camp at Pantha Chowk to review the progress of works undertaken to augment the accommodation for halt of devotees expected to participate in annual Amarnath Yatra.
On the occasion, the DC inspected the progress of facilities being upgraded for the convenience of the stay of Yatris during the forthcoming annual Amarnath Yatra.
The DC was apprised by the Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department that works are going in full swing to argument the stay capacity by 2-3 times of existing holding capacity.
He asked the R&B Department to take up the works for black topping of the approach road and premises of the Transit camp Pantha Chowk.
The DC also directed the other concerned authorities to make all necessary arrangements including facilities of drinking water and electricity at Yatra transit camp well in advance at the halt camp.
For ensuring proper sanitation and adequate arrangements for public convenience facilities at the camp, the SMC officials were directed to keep sufficient staff at the camp to maintain sanitation and proper cleanliness in and around the transit camp.
Regarding parking facilities, the SSP Traffic briefed the DC about the arrangements being made for parking of buses ferrying the Yatris given the heavy footfall of Yatris expected this year.