Authorities review mitigation of public concern on pollen-related allergies

The Health experts unanimously refuted the popular misconception to blame poplar trees for allergy like throat infection, cough, itchy eyes and runny noses. They said that the actual fluffy particles seen in the air are actually massive particles and they don't cause allergies of such concern. However, it could be a carrier of some of the other pollen and fungal infections that cause allergic reactions.

“It is very important to make people aware that cotton seeds of female poplars do not induce any allergic conditions in humans. There is no authentic research from any expert from the field of forestry or any medical report that has so far revealed that cotton from female poplars or pollens from male Poplars directly cause any allergy or health issue. The problem of flying cotton fluffs can be tackled through systematic research and adopting short and long term measures. One of the steps could be pruning well ahead of pollination and adapting plantation of hybrid new age poplars free of cotton fluffs,” they said.