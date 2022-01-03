Authorities seek help from public to check drug menace in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 3: District administration Srinagar has expedited its efforts to put to check drug abuse in the summer capital and sought help of public to end the menace.
The efforts also include awareness campaigns and roping in religious leaders, respectable senior citizens to be the part of campaign.
The other measures include awareness generation programmes through volunteers, identification of drug-dependent persons, focus on treatment facilities and capacity-building for service-providers to curb drug abuse.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Hanief Balkhi told Greater Kashmir that measures are focused on building up treatment and de-addiction facilities and giving emphasis on reaching the youth and high risk population.
He informed that focus is setting up drop-in-centres for addicts and also on community-based outreach programmes for high risk populations with special focus on youth. Balkhi reiterated that all efforts are aimed at to make Srinagar addition-free district.
“District administration has received great cooperation from local population and more youth, religious leaders and respectable citizens are also voluntarily joining the campaign,” he said.
He added that the results so far are encouraging, adding, “It is imperative that we all join this campaign to make our society beautiful and progressive,” he said.
He informed that the plan to make the Srinagar addiction-free also includes provision for screening, assessment and counseling and treatment cum rehabilitation for drug dependents.
“My heart breaks when I see weak and heartbroken elderly parents pleading for help for rehabilitation of their wards. We have also received complaints that some acute drug addicts beat their family members for money and start steal money and get involved in other criminal activities,” Balkhi said while expressing concern over the rise in drug abuse cases.
He added that “such a behavior is totally unacceptable in our society where the human values have been of high standards owing to the great preaching of saints.”
“In an effort to help the government to eradicate this menace and make the Srinagar addiction-free, let people reach to his office, call authorities or e-mail them with the information they have, or suggestions and feedback. We will welcome it,” he said.