Authorities sit on exorbitant poultry rates in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 22: Failure of authorities to regulate rates of poultry in the summer capital is taking heavy toll on people.
Consumers complain that despite government fixing the rate of chicken at Rs 135 per kilogram, the poultry sellers are charging Rs 165-170 Rs per kg.
Greater Kashmir received complaints about higher rates of chicken from various areas of Downtown and Uptown areas of Srinagar.
“The poultry sellers are showing no regard to government-designated rates. When there is no check from authorities, poultry sellers are taking us for a ride. I purchased chicken at Rs 165 in Dalgate area. Authorities have failed to check rates in the heart of the city,” said Abdul Hamid, a consumer from Dalgate.
The locals from Srinagar outskirts said that there is no market checking in the area. The locals said that Chicken is being sold at Rs 170 per Kg.
“This is unacceptable, how can someone be allowed to sell chicken at Rs 170 per when government rates are Rs 135. Where are market checking squads? In summers when there is no issue with supply, we fail to understand why sellers are resorting to exorbitant rates,” said Ishfaq Ahmed, a local from Batpora Hazratbal.
Over the past few months, many videos went viral on social media where consumers were seen confronting sellers on the issue of selling chicken at higher rates. Many locals took to social media to vent their anger on the issue and urge authorities to crack down on the erring shopkeepers.
Director of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Abdul Salaam Mir said that there is no revision in rates and official rates are Rs 135 per kg. “We have cracked down on the shopkeepers violating the government-designated rate list. We will ensure that no one will be spared who is selling poultry at higher rates. We have pressed our teams on the ground to keep the rates in check,” Mir added.