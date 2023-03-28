Authorities sit on exorbitant rates of essentials items in Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 28: Failure of authorities to ensure sale of essential items as per official rate list is taking toll on people of the summer capital.
Consumers across Srinagar said that the failure of authorities to keep a check on the market is burning a hole in their pockets. Consumers said that selling poultry at higher rates than government-designated rates has taken a toll on them.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that there had been a fresh revision in poultry rates across Kashmir. The rate of chicken is 130 Rs per kg while the rates of other fruits and vegetables have also been revised. The consumers, however, complain that despite the government fixing the rate of chicken at Rs 130 per kg, the sellers are resorting to rates of their own. At many places chicken is sold at Rs 160-170 per kg.
Greater Kashmir received complaints about the higher rates of chicken from various areas, including Dalgate, Hazratbal, Downtown, and uptown areas of Srinagar.
“The sellers are showing no regard to government-designated rates, which shows how serious they are about abiding by the law. When there is no check from authorities, poultry sellers are taking us for a ride. I bought chicken at 160 at Hazratbal area despite the official rate being Rs 130.” said Muhammad Irfan, a local from Hazratbal.
The consumers complained that the rate list for vegetables and other essential commodities is not followed either. They said that daily use vegetables like potatoes, tomatoes, onions, and other vegetables are sold at higher than government-designated rates. They said the same is the case with fruits.
“The rates of vegetables like peas, potatoes, cauliflower, and other vegetables are at least Rs 20 higher than government rates per kg. Amid Ramadhan, people are consuming fruits in high quantities as well. Failure of authorities to keep a check is very unfortunate. Since Ramadhanstarted, not a single fruit and vegetable or poultry product is being sold at government-designated rates,” said AdilHussain, a local from Safakadal area.
The locals demanded that market checking should be intensified and the erring traders should be taken to task.
Abdul Salam Mir, Director FCS&CA said that they have already deployed teams to check if the rates are being followed. He said that they would intensify the market check from tomorrow.
“We have a proper market-checking squad based on four teams on the ground. We will still intensify the surprise checking and ensure that rates are kept in control so that consumers won’t suffer,” Mir said.