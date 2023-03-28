Authorities sit on exorbitant rates of essentials items in Srinagar

Consumers across Srinagar said that the failure of authorities to keep a check on the market is burning a hole in their pockets. Consumers said that selling poultry at higher rates than government-designated rates has taken a toll on them.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that there had been a fresh revision in poultry rates across Kashmir. The rate of chicken is 130 Rs per kg while the rates of other fruits and vegetables have also been revised. The consumers, however, complain that despite the government fixing the rate of chicken at Rs 130 per kg, the sellers are resorting to rates of their own. At many places chicken is sold at Rs 160-170 per kg.