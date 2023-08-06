Authorities sit on installation of fare meters in auto-rickshaws

In absence of meters in auto-rickshaws, passengers are forced to pay exorbitant fares. Despite various orders by authorities, auto-rickshaws are operating without meters in violation of norms. They said the transport authorities and Traffic Police have failed to push operators to ensure installation of meters..

“We are facing huge inconvenience due to exorbitant fares charged by auto-rickshaw drivers, but authorities are sitting on the issue. I have been hearing about directions and orders by authorities to ensure meters in autos, but nothing is being done in this regard on the ground. Unless some concrete steps are taken in this regard, things won’t change,” said Mushtaq Ahmed, a passenger.