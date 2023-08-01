Authorities sit on relocation of street vendors in Srinagar

Because of this, these bustling public spaces have been transformed into congested marketplaces, severely restricting free movement of people and vehicles.

Though the issues of livelihood of street vendors is also a major concern, the officials said that under Smart city there will be good spaces for vendors. One of the pedestrians, Atif Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the authorities should give a proper space to the vendors so that they can happily earn their livelihood.

He said that occupying public spaces creates a traffic mess and restricts pedestrian movement.