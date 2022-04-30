Authorities sit on stray dog menace in Srinagar

In absence of a major dog sterilisation programme, stray dog menace has gripped almost every locality of Srinagar. The gravity of stray dog menace can be assumed from attack by canines on 39 persons including 17 tourists at Buchwara area near Boulevard road here on Friday evening. The injured were shifted to SMHS Hospital.

Despite massive increase in dog bites, SMC has failed to take any measure for checking the menace.