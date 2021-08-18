Authorities start restoration of damaged drain at Batamaloo

Locals said that authorities pressed men and machinery on Tuesday morning to take the repairs of damaged portion of recently constructed drainage system. To mention Greater Kashmir had done a story

But they complained that another damaged portion was again left unattended.

MoulviHabibullah chairman Welfare Committee Shah Faisalabad said that the drain was constructed last year. “Not more than a year has passed and it developed cracks first several times and then around a 4 feet portion sank in,” he said.

“Same portion has been repaired three times but is again sinking in. It is as obvious that quality of the work has been compromised and sub- standard material used,” locals alleged.

They added that repair work was only taken after Greater Kashmir highlighted the matter. “But the authorities only repaired one portion and left another damaged portion unattended, asking us to wait for its repair.”