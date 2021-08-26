Authorities tighten noose on COPTA violators

The development came a day after Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad chaired a meeting of District Level Coordination Committee under National Tobacco Control Programme to review the implementation of COPTA.

The team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed HaneefBalkhi made surprise visits to various city markets to check the implementation of COPTA.

‘’A special drive was conducted today to implement COPTA by restraining Business Operators from selling cigarettes and other tobacco products around Educational institutions,” Balkhi confirmed to Greater Kashmir.

“During the drive, 10 shops were sealed by the team. Also 30 signage boards (promoting use of tobacco) were brought down during the drive. During the drive, cigarette and other tobacco products worth Rs 20,000 were seized and a fine of Rs 3000 was also imposed on erring shopkeepers,” officials said.

Balkhi said that tobacco use is a major risk factor for cancer and other non-communicable diseases.

“Tobacco is the single largest cause of preventable deaths worldwide causing premature death in half of its users,” he said.

“Our drive against tobacco use is a continuous effort. According to Section 6 of COPTA, the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products within a 100-yard radius of educational institutions is illegal. Anyone found violating it shall be dealt under law,” he said.

Balkhi urged upon parents and teachers to be part of awareness generation among students regarding the harmful effects of using Tobacco products.

He added that district administration is taking several measures to curb the menace of smoking in the district.

He added the members of the Committee is working in close coordination so that Tobacco Control laws are implemented effectively on ground across Srinagar.

“Concerned officials have been directed for strict enforcement of Tobacco Control Laws particularly near Hospitals and Educational institutions. The authorities have initiated appropriate penal action against the violators under rules,” he said.

He informed that Enforcement Squads are also being set up at Tehsil levels to monitor the implementation of COPTA.

The district administration has earlier also received several complaints from general public that some shopkeepers were doing a brisk business by selling cigarettes from shops and roadside installs near schools.

A number of such shops near schools and colleges across the city can be seen selling tobacco products. The ban on smoking in public places is rampantly violated in the city, the complaints viewed seriously by the district administration.

During today's drive, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Education Officer, Assistants Commissioner Food Safety Kashmir, DSP Headquarter, Tehsildar South and officers from other line departments accompanied the team.

Pertinent to mention here that Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has directed for strict enforcement of Tobacco Control Laws particularly near Hospitals and Educational institutions. He has already directed the concerned authorities to initiate appropriate “penal action” against the defaulters under rules to ensure Ban on smoking/sale of Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products near Educational institutions, Hospitals.

The DC has constituted Tehsil wise Enforcement Squads to monitor the unlawful sale of cigarettes in Srinagar and curb the menace to ensure strict adherence and implementation of COPTA.