Authorities to disallow Muharram processions in Srinagar today

Pertinent to mention that,in a writ petition(C) No. 7/2022, titled Aga Syed Mujtaba Abass V/S UT of J&K and others, the High Court had asked the competent authority to take the decision regarding the representation of the petitioners most expeditiously preferably within a period of three days.

In this regard, the District Magistrate, Srinagar issued a formal order here today, which cited various past incidents of violence. The order reads that, “Whereas the undersigned held a detailed meeting involving all the Field Magistrates, Police officers and leaders of Shia Community wherein they were briefed about the routes allowed/disallowed for Muharram procession”.