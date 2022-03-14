Authorities to start career counselling centre for drug abuse victims

On the occasion, the DC said that a Rehabilitation cum Skill Development and Career Counselling Centre is being augmented in Srinagar for Rehabilitation of victims of Drug Abuse. He said the centre will be equipped with all requisite facilities including Patientcare, Rehabilitation, Career Counselling, Skill Development Classrooms, Sports etc so that youth of the District would remain far away from the consumption of narcotic substances and simultaneously they are Guided and Rehabilitated by different Self-Employment schemes.

With regard to the launch of the Anti-Drug IEC campaign, the DC asked the Departments of Education, Youth Services & Sports, Nehru Yuva Kendra and other line Departments to submit a schedule of activities and action plans by March 15.