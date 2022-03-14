Authorities to start career counselling centre for drug abuse victims

Srinagar, Mar 14: In order to formulate the action plan for Rehabilitation of victims of drug abuse and to curb/eradicate the drug menace from the District, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad Monday chaired a meeting at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex, here.
Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Superintending Engineer R&B, Programme Officer, ICDS, Chief Planning Officer, Deputy Director Employment, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Crime/Narcotics, Chief Education Officer, District Coordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Assistant Drug Controller, Nodal Officer Skill Development, HoD Department of Psychiatry/Incharge Drug De-addiction Centre, SMHS, Hospital and other concerned were present in the meeting.
The meeting discussed a proposed action plan in detail for Rehabilitation, Motivation, Career Counselling and Skill Development of affected drug victims by way of providing handholding under different Self-Employment Schemes. The meeting also held threadbare deliberations on the rising trend of drug abuse and measures undertaken by the District Administration to break the drug supply chain and cracking the peddling and consumption hotspots to save youth.
On the occasion, the DC said that a Rehabilitation cum Skill Development and Career Counselling Centre is being augmented in Srinagar for Rehabilitation of victims of Drug Abuse. He said the centre will be equipped with all requisite facilities including Patientcare, Rehabilitation, Career Counselling, Skill Development Classrooms, Sports etc so that youth of the District would remain far away from the consumption of narcotic substances and simultaneously they are Guided and Rehabilitated by different Self-Employment schemes.
With regard to the launch of the Anti-Drug IEC campaign, the DC asked the Departments of Education, Youth Services & Sports, Nehru Yuva Kendra and other line Departments to submit a schedule of activities and action plans by March 15.