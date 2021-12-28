Authorities wake up to enforce ban on sale of Tobacco products in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 28: To review the implementation and enforcement of Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act (COPTA) in the district, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar, Dr Syed Hanief Balkhi today on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad chaired a meeting of concerned Officers at DC Office, here.
The meeting also discussed threadbare the measures being taken to curb the menace of smoking.
During the meeting, the ADC laid stress on the need of awareness generation among the masses regrading the harmful effects of using Tobacco products. He asked the officers to work in close coordination so that Tobacco Control laws are implemented effectively on ground across Srinagar.
The ADC directed for launching special drives for strict enforcement of Tobacco Control Laws particularly around Hospitals and Educational institutions.
He directed the concerned authorities to initiate appropriate “penal action” against the defaulters under rules. He further said that Enforcement Squads will also monitor the unlawful sale of cigarettes in Srinagar and curb the menace.
Balkhi appealed the people of the Srinagar particularly the shopkeepers to desist from the sale of cigarettes and other Tobacco products and save the young generation from the ill effects of the tobacco products.
Among others, the meeting was attended by the Officers of Revenue, Police, Education, FCS&CA, Health and Education Departments.