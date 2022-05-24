Authorities wake up to overcharging of essential items

Srinagar, May 23: Enforcement Squad of Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Kashmir Monday conducted an extensive market inspection of several areas in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.
“Today, the Enforcement squad of this Department (FCS&CAK), under the leadership of Assistant Director Mushtaq Ahmad Wani conducted market checking drive of various areas of Srinagar city like Soura, Shalimar, L.D Road, Budshah Nagar, Mehjoor Nagar, Wazir Bagh, Nawa Kadal, Ali Jan Road, Alamgiri Bazar, Khanyar, Batmaloo, Tengpora Bypass etc.", states an official statement.
During market checking, it said, 98 business establishments were inspected and a penal sum of Rs 20200 has been collected as fine from 16 erring shopkeepers for violation of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Besides, five wholesale poultry shops and one retail mutton shop stand sealed for overcharging.
“Moreover, the erring lot has been reprimanded to remain careful in future. The drive will continue in the same passion in the future as well and whosoever found violating the norms will be brought to justice. In case of any complaint, people may contact on toll free number 18001807011”, the handout further read.