Authorities wake up to violation of Essential Commodities Act in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 25: The Enforcement squad of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department today recovered a penal sum of Rs. 20600 from 26 erring shopkeepers besides sealing one mutton shop for violation of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
The fines were imposed during a market checking drive conducted in various areas of Srinagar including Safa Kadal, Hawal, Lal Bazar, Hazratbal, Sadrabal, Saida Kadal, Sanat Nagar, Rawalpora, Parraypora and other surrounding areas.
During the market checking, 81 business establishments were inspected. “The drive will continue in the same passion in future as well and whosoever found violating the norms will be brought to justice. Meanwhile, in case of any complaint, people may contact the toll free number 18001807011,” an official statement said.