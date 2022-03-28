Auto drivers charge exorbitant fare in absence of meters

Srinagar, Mar 28: Auto drivers are charging exorbitant fare in absence of meters in the summer capital.
Passengers said that most of autos in Srinagar have been operating without meters despite authorities directing that only metered autos must ply.
“I think Kashmir is the rare place where auto-rickshaws operate without meters. I have been to many states but no auto-riskshaw plies without meter. If a passenger goes from Jahangir Chowk to Polo View, a passenger is charged over Rs 70 and different auto operators charge different rates. There are many people who don’t own a vehicle and rely on public transport like autos. Their hard earned money goes into paying higher auto fares,” said Sajad Bhat, an office goer.
Passengers said that auto-rickshaw drivers in Srinagar have failed to comply with the directions by authorities to use meters. For a distance of fewer than 3 kms they have to pay anywhere between Rs 100 to Rs 150. Due to absence of buses and cabs in the evening and during inclement weather the rates get even higher.
“There is usually shortage of buses and cabs during evening and in winters and rainy season the situation is more difficult. Female passengers face a lot of difficulty due to high fares as we prefer autos over other means of transport. We cannot hitch hike like male passengers and most office goers, students don’t have a personal vehicle, and this is where we suffer most. We hope authorities will look into the issue as this has been going on for years,” said Tabasum Ali, a passenger.
When Greater Kashmir spoke to various auto operators, they said that most of them don’t use meters as there are no strict directions for the same.
“Throughout Kashmir, how many autos do you see using meters. Use of meters by few won’t help,” said Fayaz Ahmed, an auto-driver.
Another auto driver said that, “We cannot run in losses, you can see for yourself that fuel prices crossed Rs 100 per liter months back. We have to feed our families as well.”
SP Traffic Police (City), Tariq Wani, said that they have cracked down on autos not using meters.
“On numerous occasions, we have seized such autos and penalised them. We have been carrying out drives against meter-less autos across Srinagar city and will continue to do so. We hope that RTO Kashmir will also play a vital role in this regard along with our department,” Wani said.