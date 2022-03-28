Auto drivers charge exorbitant fare in absence of meters

Passengers said that auto-rickshaw drivers in Srinagar have failed to comply with the directions by authorities to use meters. For a distance of fewer than 3 kms they have to pay anywhere between Rs 100 to Rs 150. Due to absence of buses and cabs in the evening and during inclement weather the rates get even higher.

“There is usually shortage of buses and cabs during evening and in winters and rainy season the situation is more difficult. Female passengers face a lot of difficulty due to high fares as we prefer autos over other means of transport. We cannot hitch hike like male passengers and most office goers, students don’t have a personal vehicle, and this is where we suffer most. We hope authorities will look into the issue as this has been going on for years,” said Tabasum Ali, a passenger.