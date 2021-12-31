Awareness programme for youth held at Govt ITI for Women Bemina

Srinagar, Dec 31: Continuing with its efforts of reaching out to the unemployed youth and mitigating the rising unemployment rate, the District Employment and Counselling Centre (DE&CC) Srinagar organised a day long awareness programme at Govt. Industrial Training Institute for Women Bemina.
The programme witnessed the participation of a large number of trainees/unemployed youth. Officers from various Govt. Line Departments were invited as Resource Persons in the event.
Superintendent ITI in his address briefed the Resource Persons about the courses offered by the institute and the skill quality being imparted to the trainees. Exhorting the pass-outs/trainees to establish their income generating units under the self-employment sector, he thanked DE&CC Srinagar for organising this programme.
Career Counseling Officer, DE&CC Srinagar in his PowerPoint presentation spoke about the Roles/ Functions of Employment Department. It was made clear to the participants that Govt. Jobs cannot be provided to each and every unemployed youth. However Govt. is committed to provide handholding support to the eligible/desirous youth for establishing income generating units in viable sectors as per the interests, aptitude of the candidates and local conditions.
It was emphasized upon the ITI Trainees to enhance their skills so that they may be able to independently offer their services like repairs of electronic gadgets, LMV’s etc.