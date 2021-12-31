Awareness programme for youth held at Govt ITI for Women Bemina

The programme witnessed the participation of a large number of trainees/unemployed youth. Officers from various Govt. Line Departments were invited as Resource Persons in the event.

Superintendent ITI in his address briefed the Resource Persons about the courses offered by the institute and the skill quality being imparted to the trainees. Exhorting the pass-outs/trainees to establish their income generating units under the self-employment sector, he thanked DE&CC Srinagar for organising this programme.