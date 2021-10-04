Awareness programme on healthy relation between humans- wildlife held at Hokersar

Chief Guest of the occasion Rashid Yahya Naqash, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir Region while speaking on the occasion said that observance of the Iconic Week in Union Territory of J&K is a straight effort of the Government of India, MoEFCC to create awareness among people for the protection of precious Wetland Biodiversity and to emphasize upon the need to protect and conserve the Wetlands besides he deliberated in length regarding the importance of Hokersar Wetland Reserve designated as RAMSAR Site on 8th of November, 2005.

The dignitaries, invitees from cross section of society included present on the occasion threw light on the theme and stressed for the measures to be adopted for betterment of wildlife and outlined the precautions necessary at this juncture to combat different challenges faced in mitigating Man Animal Conflict. A pledge to Protect / Conserve Wetlands devised / designed by MoEFCCGoI was taken by Wetland Mitras.

Ifshan Dewan, Wildlife Warden, Wetland Division, Kashmir Region during her speech recalled Alamdar-e-Kashmir’s sayings “Ann PosheteliyeliWannPoshe” underlined upon the deteriorating ecosystem and called for launching a mass movement with the help of public representatives to conserve the wildlife and biodiversity and highlighted the importance of the Wetlands for harboring lakhs of Migratory birds during winter season.