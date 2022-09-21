Awareness programme on SVEEP held at Amar Singh College

During the programme awareness regarding voter turnout, electoral registration was given to the participants. While calling the students as the future of the nation, the speakers urged the students that the Indian constitution guarantees right to vote to all those having attained 18 years of age and asked them to cast their valuable vote in their respective polling stations whenever elections are conducted to elect the representative of their own choice. They also appealed to the participants to disseminate this message to all.

On the occasion, students were apprised about the importance of participation in the electoral process and the special focus was given on the first-time voters who became eligible by attaining the age of 18 years. The participants were also apprised about the process of filling the form to get enrolled in the voter list.