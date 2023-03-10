Awareness programme on water conservation held at Kashmir University

Srinagar, Mar 10: A day-long awareness programme on water conservation was held at the University of Kashmir on Friday as part of a national mission on conservation of water resources in the Himalayan region.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the inaugural session of the programme, organised by JK Chapter of Himalayan Knowledge Network, an initiative coordinated by G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Uttarakhand, with the support from National Mission on Himalayan Studies, under the aegis of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.
In her presidential remarks, Prof Nilofer said the national missions like ‘Mission LiFe’ enable the University to get connected with the community on environment conservation and understand its needs and requirements.
Saying that youth have a strong power to get connected with society and lead environment conservation campaigns with great impact, the Vice-Chancellor said Universities have a role beyond academics and research to raise awareness on pressing issues like water conservation. She complimented the Department of Botany and JK Chapter of HKN for organising the programme.
Prof Zafar A Reshi, Dean School of Biological Sciences and Nodal Person for JK HKN, said HKN platform is a bridge between academia and government to help policy formulation which is in sync with the present day needs and future requirements of the Himalayan region.
“The larger understanding at the policy level today is that there can be no linear solution to environmental concerns in the Himalayan region which is very fragile. That's why the participation of the community is very important,” he said.
On the occasion, the HKN awarded Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, Chairman, Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) for its success story and best practice concerning the conservation of Nigeen lake in Srinagar. Another similar award, based on entries that were evaluated by a high-level committee, was announced for Neelima Shah, IFS, Deputy Forest Officer Nowshera, for sustainable use of forest products.
Earlier, Head, Department of Botany Prof Z A Kaloo delivered the welcome address and gave a brief introduction about ‘Mission LiFE’.
Manzoor A Wangnoo also shared his experiences related to Nigeen lake conservation under 'Mission Ehsaas'.
Prof Manzoor A Shah conducted proceedings of the event, while Dr Anzar A Khuroo delivered the vote of thanks.