Awareness programme on water conservation held at Kashmir University

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the inaugural session of the programme, organised by JK Chapter of Himalayan Knowledge Network, an initiative coordinated by G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Uttarakhand, with the support from National Mission on Himalayan Studies, under the aegis of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

In her presidential remarks, Prof Nilofer said the national missions like ‘Mission LiFe’ enable the University to get connected with the community on environment conservation and understand its needs and requirements.