Ayushman Bhava DIGI Mela organised at UPHC Batamaloo

Srinagar, Sep 9: Ayushman Bhava DIGI Mela was organised at UPHC Batmaloo, Zone Batamaloo, District Srinagar by Zonal Medical Officer Srinagar.
People were examined by doctors and specialists including Orthopedics, Gynecology, Physician, Pediatrician and Dermatology. “Mela turned out to be highly successful. Team of Doctors, Pharmacists, Field Staff Workers, and others Paramedics at the Mela provided free consultations to people. All Diagnostic tests and Medicines were offered free of cost in the Mela and awareness was given to the public about NCD, Drug De Addiction, RTI, General medicine Ayush clinics, Yoga, and other Health related Schemes,” they said.
Stall for on spot creation of ABHA (Health ID) and PM-JAY Ayushman Bharat cards was also installed at the mela.
During the Mela, Consultation and Diagnostic services were provided to people. Dr Sameena Jan Zonal Medical Officer Batmaloo expressed gratitude for making the mela successful.”