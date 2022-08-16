Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | 75 Chinar trees planted in Chinar Zaar at Nishat

Srinagar, Aug 16: To celebrate 75 years of Independence, the District Administration Srinagar planted 75 Chinar trees under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at proposed largest Chinar Park of the Kashmir Valley 'Chinar Zaar' here at Nishat area on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains.
The plantation drive of Chinar trees was launched by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad under Nagar Van (City Forests) scheme by planting a sapling of a Chinar tree to mark the 75 years of the independence at the ChinarZaar which is spread over nearly 400 kanals of land.
Senior officers of all line Departments also took part in the plantation process by planting saplings of the Chinar trees.