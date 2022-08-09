Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations | Authorities roll out public participation programme

Srinagar, Aug 9: With an aim to inspire young generation to march towards nation building activities, the District Administration Srinagar has rolled out a massive public participation programme as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75 years of Independence of the country.
In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad has asked all the District and sectoral Officers to showcase the achievements and contributions of their respective Departments towards public welfare and nation building to commemorate 75 years of Independence.
The DC has enjoined upon the officers to make open before public major achievements in the nation building from August 10 to August 15, 2022 by highlighting glorious history, culture and other achievements. This will involve several public outreach events.
The officers were also asked to kickstart the activities on massive scale as per the schedule during the AKAM week and submit the action taken report regarding the activities held by August 16.
All the Departments including Education, ICDS, PHE, R&B, UEED, I&FC, RDD Health, Revenue, Agriculture, Horticulture, Social Welfare, SMC, Employment and other Departments were asked to highlight 75 major achievements, public services and developmt projects besides identifying 75 beneficiaries under different schemes being carried out for public Welfare during August 10 to August 15, 2022.