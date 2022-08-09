Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations | Authorities roll out public participation programme

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad has asked all the District and sectoral Officers to showcase the achievements and contributions of their respective Departments towards public welfare and nation building to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

The DC has enjoined upon the officers to make open before public major achievements in the nation building from August 10 to August 15, 2022 by highlighting glorious history, culture and other achievements. This will involve several public outreach events.