Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | KU’s NSS organises cleanliness drive

Srinagar, Aug 14: Kashmir University’s office of National Service Scheme (NSS) on Sunday organised a mega cleanliness drive at the main campus in connection with the ongoing celebrations related to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Under the patronage of Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan the University is holding special events to celebrate 75th year of Independence as a very special occassion to join the country-wide celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Top officers of the University including Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman, Provost (Boys) Prof Aijaz Ahmad Wani and NSS Coordinator Dr Mussavir Ahmad led the cleanliness drive under the banner of ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’.
Scores of students and NSS volunteers picked up brooms to clean the main campus premises and raise awareness on the importance of clean environs for people’s wellbeing.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir said the commemoration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at the University of Kashmir has seen active involvement of University faculty, students and non-teaching staff in various events which highlighted the country’s glorious past and its journey of 75 years since the Independence.
“Our NSS office, Department of Students Welfare, Law Department, Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, Sheikh-ul-Alam Chair and other departments have organised very important events in the last 15 days. More events are in the pipeline,” he said.
The cleanliness drive was also attended by Hostel Wardens Dr Javiad Sheikh and Dr Mehraj Ahmad besides NSS programme officers Dr Henna Basharat and Dr Shazia Malik.
NSS Coordinator Dr Mussavir Ahmad gave a brief about the activities being conducted by NSS in the University and its affiliated colleges. He thanked the University administration for its support to NSS programmes.