Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | KU’s NSS organises cleanliness drive

Srinagar, Aug 14: Kashmir University’s office of National Service Scheme (NSS) on Sunday organised a mega cleanliness drive at the main campus in connection with the ongoing celebrations related to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Under the patronage of Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan the University is holding special events to celebrate 75th year of Independence as a very special occassion to join the country-wide celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.