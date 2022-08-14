Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | Mega Tiranga Utsav held

Srinagar, Aug 13: To mark the celebrations under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as a part of ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the District Administration Srinagar today observed a mega Tiranga Utsav at SK-Cricket Stadium Sonwar, here.
The mega Utsav which was held on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad witnessed participation of over 8500 enthusiastic students from different schools of the District to celebrate 75 years of Independence as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
During the grand event thousands of students displayed National flags and sang patriotic songs with the fervor and festivities of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
Senior Superintendent of police Rakesh Balwal was present on the occasion. Both DC and SSP also participated in the Tiranga rally.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said, “Har Ghar Tiranga” is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage students people and is aimed at invoking a feeling of patriotism among the citizens, besides promoting a sense of respect for the symbols of Independence.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, District Youth Services & Sports Officer, Deputy Chief Education officer, Tehsildar South and other concerned were present on the occasion.