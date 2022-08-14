Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav | Mega Tiranga Utsav held

The mega Utsav which was held on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad witnessed participation of over 8500 enthusiastic students from different schools of the District to celebrate 75 years of Independence as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

During the grand event thousands of students displayed National flags and sang patriotic songs with the fervor and festivities of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.