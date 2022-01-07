Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav|Cultural Unit Srinagar of DIPR organises cultural programme

Srinagar, Jan 7: In continuation to the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative of the government commemorating 75 years of progressive India, the Artists of Cultural Unit Srinagar today performed at Cultural Unit Hall, Joint Directorate of Information Kashmir Division.
The Cultural programme consisted of Saazina and light music. Mushtaq Ahmad Saznawaz mesmerized the audience by his santoorsaazina while as Nighat Yasmeen and Muzamil Mehraj enthralled the audience with their beautiful rendition.
Joint Director Information Kashmir was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Culture Officer was also present there. All the officers and employees of JDI Kashmir attended the function.