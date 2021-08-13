Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav | Srinagar admin launches special drive for cleaning of water supply treatment plants, reservoirs

The drive was launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad, as part of ‘AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav’ campaign.

During today’s cleanliness drive, different teams of district administration Srinagar in collaboration with Jal Shakti Department undertook cleanliness of 20 MGD and 10 MGD plant Rangil, Sump and Overhead tank at GadoodbaghHabbakadal, Alasteng plant and other water supply and treatment plants, besides they also raised awareness among masses about the importance of cleanliness.

The cleanliness drives were also held at the Agriculture complex Lal Mandi, District Horticulture Office, R&B Divisions and other district offices in Srinagar.

Earlier, the DC had called for conducting special cleanliness and sanitation drives across the district as part of ongoing SafaiAbhiyan (SwachhtaPakhwada) being celebrated from 1st of August to 15th of August 2021 with due participation of all stakeholders especially the youngsters.