BA LLB entrance exam at KU| ‘Request of CBSE candidates under consideration’

"Some CBSE students have approached the University authorities that they intend to apply for BA LLB Entrance Examination of the University of Kashmir, but are unable to submit their applications due to pending CBSE result of their qualifying Examination. It is pertinent to mention here that it is one of the basic and mandatory requirements/eligibility criteria for appearing in the Entrance Examination that the candidate must have passed the Qualifying Course/Examination, and any deviation in this leads to litigations etc.," a spokesperson of the University said.